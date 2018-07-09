‘Jump Force’ Gets New Images Featuring Bleach Characters

With Anime Expo 2018 winding down, one would think that there wouldn’t be much happening for a Sunday. But you guys didn’t count on Bandai Namco coming through with more Jump Force goodness.

Just days after the publisher confirmed the inclusion of characters from the hit series Bleach in the game, some new screens have emerged over at Crunchyroll, featuring the trio of characters in action along with a new backdrop where you’ll be able to fight amongst the best anime warriors!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The characters revealed in the screens include the playable Ichigo Kurosaki, along with Rukia Kikuchi. And as you can see, they’re more than geared up for battle as they go up against other combatants within the Jump Force world.

Along with the characters, we also get to see the Hong Kong stage included in the game for the first time. It looks to be a well-lit stage with a lot of room to run around and use whatever tactics you have at your disposal.

Along with the Bleach characters, Jump Force also includes a number of other confirmed favorites including Frieza and Goku from Dragon Ball Z; Luffy and Zoro from One Piece; Naruto and Sasuke from Naruto; and more that have yet to be revealed. And it looks like the group is getting some Death Note love as well from Ryuk, though his status within the game still hasn’t been finalized just yet.

Here’s the full rundown of features in case you missed out!

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

A unique setting, merging the Jump World and the Real World.

The Jump Force, an alliance of the most powerful Manga heroes from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto and much more

Realistic graphics bring Manga characters to life like never before

XBOX ONE X Enhanced / PS4 Pro Support

Jump Force will release in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.