First ‘Jump Force’ DLC Coming In May

Bandai Namco has announced that the first drop of Jump Force DLC will come sometime this May.

The news comes way of the latest issue of V-Jump, which unfortunately doesn’t divulge any details or provide any insight into the content of the DLC. However, presumably, the first content drop will be the first of nine DLC characters that are planned to start rolling out this year apart of the game’s $29.99 Character Pass.

While May seems pretty close, to go three months without any DLC in 2019 seems like a mistake by Bandai Namco. In the modern day of online gaming, the content faucet can’t slowly drip out, it needs to constantly be flowing, otherwise you’ll lose your players to other games with more frequent updates.

That said, hopefully once the first bit of DLC hits, the follow-up time for the second won’t be as long. If it is, this game’s long-term vitality may be in trouble.

Jump Force is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more coverage on fighting game, click here. For what we think of the new title, check out our official review of it. Here’s a snippet from it:

“With 50 years under its belt, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has birthed some impressive heroes. Icons like Naruto and Goku got their start under the manga anthology, giving the title clout. To celebrate its big anniversary, Weekly Shonen Jump announced ambitious plans to bring those all-stars together in a fighting game called Jump Force, but unfortunately the venture falls short in just about every respect….

“No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters. If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance.”

Thanks, Gematsu.