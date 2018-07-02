Jump Force Has an “Unusual” and “Unexpected” Character

Bandai Namco’s plans to feature a wide range of characters and brands in Jump Force are said to include a character that the game’s producer thinks might catch players off guard.

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Shonen Jump, several characters have already been revealed for the game that were some mostly expected additions. Goku and Frieza from Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Luffy from One Piece were all revealed during the game’s initial announcement, though the Death Note characters among all the reveals would’ve been the ones that could throw people for a loop. We spoke to Bandai Namco and figured out that Light Yagami and Ryuk aren’t playable which surely dashed some anime and manga fans’ hopes, but according to Geek.com’s interview with Jump Force producer Koji Nakajima, there’s at least one character that people can look forward to seeing.

Who that character is though, Nakajima isn’t saying just yet. Geek.com spoke with Nakajima at E3 to learn more about the game and asked the producer who his favorite character was that’ll be included in Jump Force. Nakajima isn’t revealing that just yet since there are many more characters to be seen, but he said there’s one he feels strongly about that’ll be “revealed shortly.”

“It’s difficult to name and single out one character,” Nakajima said. “It’s a little bit of a risky situation, so I’m not going to go there [laughs]. I will say one thing though. There is a character I really feel strongly about that did make it in this game. It might be something unusual, maybe a little bit unexpected, but it’s in there and it will be revealed shortly.”

With how many characters and brands Shonen Jump has in its arsenal, it’s nearly impossible to imagine who this mystery character might be. Ichigo from Bleach was just recently revealed for Jump Force, the first post-announcement character that’s been confirmed, though Bleach doesn’t quite sound like a series that would be too unexpected in Jump Force. That means that whoever – or whatever – the character is has still not been revealed, though if Nakajima said back at E3 that the reveal wouldn’t be long and one character has already been announced, it shouldn’t be long before those looking forward to Jump Force catch wind of what Bandai Namco and Shonen Jump have planned.

Jump Force does not yet have a scheduled release date, but it’s expected to be out in 2019.