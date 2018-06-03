T-Rex Breakout Is The Jurassic Park Game You’ve Always Wanted

You know what would make Jurassic Park fans happy? A modern-day Jurassic Park game that evokes those old-school Jurassic Park feels. That would be nice.

Unfortunately, such a game hasn’t been delivered over the years, and it doesn’t look like one is coming in the near future either. That said, one developer, by the name of “unity5games” has a released a brand-new Unity 5 Engine tech demo that looks like the stuff straight out of a Jurassic Park fan’s dreams. The best part, it’s available to play right now, for free.

Dubbed T-Rex Breakout, the demo is notably a solo effort, and recreates the iconic scene of the T-Rex break out and attack.

In it players, have to attempt to survive as they are chased by the T-Rex. The problem? You can only enter one car, and when you do enter said car, the T-Rex will try and break it and flip it over so it can devour you as a tasty little snack.

The best part of the demo is the recreation of the T-Rex, which almost looks as good as the CGI T-Rex from the first movie. The rest of the demo doesn’t looks quite as a good, and the animations leave room for improvement, but when you consider this is all the work of one person over the course of just one month, it’s mighty impressive.

Just imagine what this could look like with more time and resources behind it. Oh that’s right, the dream Jurassic Park game you’ve always wanted, but won’t be getting anytime soon. It even has the authentic sounds — those beautiful and freighting T-Rex roars and grunts…. the stuff of sweet, sweet dreams.

You can find the demo for yourself here. As mentioned above, it’s completely free. Unity5games notes that they will look to add to and improve the demo, though how extensive these additions and refinements will be, is unclear.

In other related news, an official Jurassic Park game — a park management sim dubbed Jurassic World Evolution — is poised to release on June 12th via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Thanks, DSOGaming.