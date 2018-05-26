Today is a good day. Why? Because we have 20 minutes of new Jurassic World Evolution gameplay.

The new footage specifically showcases the Isla Muerta (Muerta meaning dead). In addition to seeing some of the gameplay mechanics you’ll be losing dozens of hours messing around with, the footage also provides a further look into the ambient sounds of the park, dino fights, Owen Grady, and of course a bunch of the park’s local residents.

You can check out the full 20 minutes for yourself in all of its pre-historic splendor, below:

For those that don’t know: Jurassic World Evolution is in development by simulation game veterans, Frontier Developments, who you may recognize from the Rollercoaster Tycoon series, Zoo Tycoon, and more recently Elite: Dangerous and Planet Coaster. It’s safe to say Universal Pictures picked the right studio for the project.

Based on the 2015 movie Jurassic World — and announced back in August of last year during Gamescom — Jurassic World Evolution is poised to release next month on June 12th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost a full AAA price of $59.99 USD on console, but will be $5 cheaper on PC at $54.99 USD. It’s unclear why the PC version of the game costs less.

Below, you can read more Jurassic World Evolution, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Frontier Developments itself:

Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of the Muertes archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life. Build for Science, Entertainment or Security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.

Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them. Play with life itself to give your dinosaurs unique behaviors, traits and appearances, then contain and profit from them to fund your global search for lost dinosaur DNA.

Control the big picture with deep management tools or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air. Expand your islands and choose your own journey in an all-new narrative featuring iconic characters from across the franchise and decades of Jurassic lore at your fingertips.

