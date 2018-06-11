Just Cause 4 Gets Extended Gameplay Trailer For E3 2018

As expected with yesterday’s announcement, Rico Rodriguez is back in the liberation business with the forthcoming Just Cause 4. And today, during its online press conference, Square Enix revealed some more gameplay footage that gives you an idea of what you can do in this latest adventure.

First off, your grapple tool is now fully customizable. Not only can you latch yourself onto objects and take them over (like helicopters and other vehicles), but you can also latch onto multiple objects and create some new destructive capabilities, including multiple vehicles that you can throw at enemies if you’re savvy enough.

On top of that, you’ve also got a new destruction engine at your fingertips, which means things, ahem, blow up even better than ever before.

The new trailer also gives you an idea of the storyline, as Rico once again finds himself against a deadly armada, attempting to stop them by any means necessary.

There are some interesting new elements that come into play as well. For instance, you can keep your wingsuit handy with a tornado, getting around a lot more quickly as you get the jump on your adversaries. You’ll also be able to grab a ton of different weapons and take the helm of several vehicles, using them either for their weapons or as a weapon. Just the thing that we love to do. Oh, and there’s thunderstorms to take advantage of as well, using them as cover to get around and defeat your enemies.

The trailer can be seen above and really gives you an idea of how open the game is, as well as who you’re going up against. In this case, it’s Gabriella and her Black Hand group, which has an iron grip over the countryside.

You can find more details about Just Cause 4 in our initial story here. But if you’ve played the previous games, it definitely looks like a lot of fun. Avalanche Studios is back at the development helm (even though it’s quite busy right now with Rage 2, working alongside id Software), and it looks like business is a-boomin’ for them.

We’ll see how Rico’s latest adventure fares when Just Cause 4 arrives for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on December 4.