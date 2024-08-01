Kai Cenat Pushes for Bloodborne Remaster Ahead of Marathon Stream

Hugely popular streamer Kai Cenat is pushing for FromSoftware and PlayStation to remaster Bloodborne, or at the very least bring it to PC, ahead of his upcoming marathon stream of the action game. Earlier this year, Cenat became enamored with FromSoftware’s Soulslike games after playing through the entirety of Elden Ring on his stream. Since then, Cenat has announced that he will be doing future marathons for the Dark Souls trilogy, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Bloodborne. Now, ahead of his Bloodborne marathon kicking off, Cenat is hoping that the stream will show to those in charge of the IP how badly fans want a new version of the game.

Recently on social media, Cenat posted a teaser trailer for his upcoming Bloodborne stream. The marathon is set to kick off tomorrow, August 2nd, at 6:00pm EDT. Since this is a marathon, Cenat says that he won’t be ending the stream until he completes the entirety of Bloodborne. Beyond simply advertising his stream, though, Cenat said that he knows those in the FromSoftware community believe that his playthrough could make “something shake” at PlayStation when it comes to a remaster. While this obviously remains to be seen, Cenat is putting the idea out there in the hope that something will come to fruition.

“This [is] for the entire FromSoft community who’ve been wishing for a remaster on this game and been wanting it on PC,” Cenat said on X. “Many of you think I could make something shake. Let’s see what happens.”

While it might seem strange for Cenat to have any sway when it comes to Bloodborne, his previous Elden Ring stream ended up being a gargantuan success. So much so, in fact, that Elden Ring saw a huge rise in players across all platforms following Cenat streaming the game. Those at Bandai Namco clearly ended up being appreciative of what he did for Elden Ring as the publisher later sent him a life-size statue of the character Malenia as a sort of thank you. Whether or not Cenat can lead Bloodborne to having a renaissance of its own isn’t yet known, but it will be worth monitoring his stream in the coming days to see how viewers respond.