Kim Kardashian’s Fortnite Skin Just Set a Record (And It’s Not Even Close)

Fortnite has its fair share of popular skins, but the Kim Kardashian skin from Chapter 7 just smashed the competition. Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has partnered with tons of other IPs to release more than 2,600 skins and cosmetic items, and they’re incredibly popular. While some might think that Fortnite’s skins are getting out of hand, others disagree entirely and flock to take on whatever is released. Like anything, some skins are more popular than others, and the ones you think might be well-received aren’t, while others you thought would fade away end up dominating.

Fortnite released its Kim Kardashian skin on December 14, 2025, during Chapter 7, Season 1, and it just set a record, taking the top spot in the Chapter. It sits at more than double the popularity of the skin in the second-place spot, and that’s an important distinction. Until Kim Kardashian’s skin took the lead, Backlash sat at the number one spot for the entire game. That means that Kim’s skin is now the best-selling, most loved skin in the game, which is an incredible achievement given how many have been made available over the years.

Kim Kardashian Is Killing the Competition

Image courtesy of Fortnite.GG

The skin didn’t just take the top spot, defeating several longstanding skins with a lot of love — Kim’s skin more than doubled that of the former top-played skin. That’s an amazing achievement for a skin that’s been in use, as of writing, for only six days. According to Fortnite.GG, the skin’s usage reached 2.9 million and 5.13%, while Backlash sits at 1.4 million and 2.53%. Frankly, it’s not even close, and the numbers are utterly mind-blowing. Who would have thought that an influencer like Kim Kardashian would make for such a hot item in Fortnite? A lot of people, apparently.

Now that Kim Kardashian’s skin is the number one most-used in Fortnite, who knows where the real influencer’s influence will go from here? The skin isn’t going to be available forever, so if you’re one of the few who haven’t gotten theirs yet, you’d better get to it because it’s leaving the shop on December 28, 2025. It costs 1,800 per outfit in the shop, and there are several variations in color, style, and accessories. You can change her hair, give her sunglasses, gloves, or any of several options, and it’s clear that these have been used widely by millions of players.

What’s so fascinating about the collaboration is that it doesn’t appear to have anything to do with Kardashian’s real-world products or projects. She’s currently starring in All’s Fair, and the drop has nothing to do with the show, her line of shapewear, or anything of the sort. That said, the clothing options for the skin do look like some of the clothes Kardashian sells, but only superficially. The skins are highly detailed and look amazing, which isn’t always the case. Either way, fans are clearly jumping at the opportunity to run and gun as the reality TV star.

