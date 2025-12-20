Fortnite Adds New Winterfest Rule (And Fans Are Furious)

There’s been a host of changes to Fortnite since its launch, and more will undoubtedly happen as the game continues to roll out content. The latest Winterfest update to Fortnite brought with it all sorts of new content, but it also introduced a new rule that isn’t sitting well with players at all, especially for those who aren’t necessarily able to play the game every single day. It’s getting some big reactions, and they are far from positive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The change in question comes in the form of the way you unlock presents. Winterfest began on December 18th, and the newest edition of the annual event brings with it 14 presents to open. That said, there’s also a change in how presents work, as to unlock each day’s present, you have to log in and claim it that day, otherwise you miss out on it completely. In the past, presents just stacked, so when you logged in, all of the presents you missed just popped up for you to claim all at once. That’s no longer the case, and fans are understandably not happy with the change.

Fortnite Fans Are Calling Epic’s Change Greedy, Crazy, and Terrible

The player reactions to the change are mostly negative, with many calling out the rule change for a myriad of issues. This Reddit thread is a perfect example of the backlash, and some of the comments are priceless. AntarcticCulture writes, “Yeah that’s right Epic. Make the game feel like a second job,” while SillyMovie13 points out the obvious issue with pulling this during the holidays, writing, “Not letting them stack is crazy, especially around the holiday where people travel and don’t have access to their accounts. Good job Epic.”

Edlewis657 echoes that sentiment, writing, “Not being able to stack absolutely stinks. Some users may need to travel and to miss out on ‘gifts’ because their consoles arent portable. Really in-keeping with the generous spirit of the season.” Firmlyygrasppit writes, “The fact that they don’t stack is so greedy,” while ComprehensiveBee2202 writes, “Apparently, another rubbish change. If you are too busy on Christmas Day to log in then tough luck, not good.”

In addition to the change itself, players are also not thrilled with the communication of the change, as some already missed out on the first day’s present because they weren’t aware that the presents weren’t stacking this time around. If you didn’t get those presents, it unfortunately seems that you are out of luck.

Hopefully, there’s some sort of way introduced later for players to get those presents they missed, and overall, it’s not that considerate of players’ time during the holidays to make this kind of change. Logins are important, sure, but if you anger your fanbase, it seems you might be doing more harm than good. Guess we’ll see what happens, but in the meantime, if you do want to grab those presents, you will have to log in on the day they are available to claim them.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!