Fortnite’s Doc Brown Skin Is Terrifying

If there’s one thing that Fortnite does remarkably well, it’s cosmetics and skins. Since the game’s release in 2017, Fortnite has featured more than 2,600 skins of various types, many of which are released in collaboration with existing IPs. This is something that we’ve covered recently on ComicBook, as it’s clear that Fortnite’s skins are getting out of control. While they have their place in the market and people definitely love them, a few questionable skins pop up every once in a while. Case in point, the Doc Brown playable skin from Back to the Future that’s arriving on December 23, 2025.

If you’ve seen the skin reveal, you already know that it looks a bit … Well, it’s absolutely terrifying to behold! Doc Brown is one of the most beloved mad scientists in all of science fiction, and he was portrayed brilliantly by the inimitable Christopher Lloyd. You’d think that the skin of his most enduring character would pay homage to the actor, but it looks nothing like him. This could be due to licensing, as it’s possible Lloyd didn’t sign off on his likeness appearing in Fortnite, but whatever the case, the skin should at least look like a human, not a skeleton with someone’s face stretched over it.

Doc Brown’s Fortnite Skin Will Have You Wishing for a Time Machine

Image courtesy of Epic Games

Epic Games has already collaborated with Universal Studios for a Back to the Future drop, which was incredibly successful. The characterization of Marty looks like he does in the movies, embracing Michael J. Fox’s visage, but the same cannot be said of Doc Brown. Epic Games revealed the skin in late December 2025, and fans instantly derided its appearance. While fans were happy to be able to drive the famous time-traveling DeLorean around the map, few will jump at the opportunity to play as Doc Brown unless they want to frighten other players … actually, that might increase its popularity.

Regardless, there’s no denying that the Doc Brown in the skin pack looks nothing like Christopher Lloyd, and it’s distracting. Other aspects of the skin are on point, as it includes his typical costume, tools, and a miniature time machine. One player on Reddit posted, “THAT’S supposed to be Doc Brown? I can understand not being able to get Christopher Lloyd’s likeness, but … that just looks terrible, honestly.” Frankly, it’s hard to disagree, as one Redditor added, “Looks like Jim Carrey playing Doc Brown in a skit. He reminds me of Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. Has a dead look on his face.”

Another joked, “We have Doc Brown at home,” suggesting he’s the budget version. There’s definitely an Uncanny Valley look to the skin, but all hope may not be lost. Given the backlash and the fact that the revealed skin may change over time, it could look different in-game. Trailers sometimes have compressed data, which can distort physical features, so there’s a slim possibility of Doc Brown looking like Lloyd when he arrives in Fortnite. That said, odds are that the skin we’ve already seen is the skin we’re going to get.

Doc Brown Simply Doesn’t Look Like Doc Brown

Image courtesy of Epic Games

Epic Games has released many Fortnite skins, and, by and large, they look just like the characters they represent. The recently released Kim Kardashian skin looks like the popular influencer, and skins based on characters from The Simpsons and Stranger Things look absolutely fantastic. As of writing, it’s unclear why Doc Brown looks as crummy as he does, ensuring he’ll be compared to the Wish.com version of a Fortnite skin. With any luck, Epic Games will make the necessary tweaks to perfect the skin before it releases, but given the short time before that happens, expect some players to run screaming for the hills should they encounter another player wearing Doc Brown’s supposed skin in-game.

