Kingdom Come: Deliverance Adds a Hardcore Mode

Kingdom Come: Deliverance just added a Hardcore Mode to make the realistic RPG even more immersive by forcing players to travel on foot and take better care of themselves.

Warhorse Studios announced the release of the Hardcore Mode on Twitter and through Steam with a full post detailing how the more difficult game mode will work. In a game that already tests players’ dedication, the mode gives Kingdom Come: Deliverance players another way to experience the game all over again.

“Think of it more as a survival type RPG, where you will need to pay even more attention to Henry’s health, stamina, energy, and nourishment, including his location/whereabouts,” the Steam announcement said. “Everything matters in the Hardcore Mode, so now would be a fantastic time to start a new playthrough!”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Hardcore Mode NOW Available for Download!

From removing the compass’ cardinal directions to making the combat even more realistic than it already is, here’s everything that’s included in the Hardcore Mode.

North, South, East, and West will no longer be visible on the compass, so be sure to check the time of day and where the sun is located (rises in the East, sets in the West).

Waypoints are shown only when you get close to them.

Fast travel isn’t possible in Hardcore Mode.

There is no autosaving. The game can only be saved by drinking Saviour Schnapps, sleeping in your own bed, paying for a bathhouse full service, or exiting the game (deletes once the game is started up again).

You can’t rely on eating from the cooking pots. The best way to regenerate health is to sleep. Food and healing potions take quite a while to kick in.

You’re only alerted to your current health and stamina levels by means of in-game visual effects.

Combat is more realistic in Hardcore Mode. Strikes have a more realistic impact, and engaging in combat with an experienced warrior without wearing quality armor is very deadly.

Traders pay less for goods and rewards are lower overall. Repairing items are even costlier.

You’ll also have to pick negative perks to play through your game as well, debuffs that’ll inhibit your gameplay. Perks that make it harder to pick pockets, lower your experience gains, and give you stat-reducing nightmares are among the full list that can be read through the Steam along with the patch notes for Patch 1.6.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Hardcore Mode and Patch 1.6 are now available to download.