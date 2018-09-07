You Can Now Play Kingdom Hearts III Classic Kingdom Minigames

Kingdom Hearts III is, finally, almost upon us. Yet, for fans who have been waiting for years for the series to return, it probably still feels a lifetime away.

If, like many of us, you currently have a Kingdom Hearts-sized hole in the middle of your heart, then you may want to check out the Kingdom Hearts: Union X mobile spin-off. Why? Because you can currently play Kingdom Heart III’s classic Kingdom minigames in it.

That’s right, Square Enix has announced that the minigames from “Classic Kingdom” in Kingdom Hearts III are now playable in Kingdom Hearts: Union X via the new “X3” mode.

And if that isn’t enough, upon reaching a certain point in the minigames, players will become eligible for a code to redeem once Kingdom Hearts III releases that unlocks the “Starlight Keyblade.”

Codes will be dished out to players closer to Kingdom Hearts III’s launch. You will be able to select whatever platform you’d like come said time.

Kingdom Hearts III is poised to release on January 29, 2019 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and media on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking here. For more information about the game, here’s an official overview from Square Enix itself:

Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

