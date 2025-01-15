Kingdom Hearts 4 Should Feature These 10 Disney Worlds

Aside from its increasingly unhinged storyline, meeting various Disney characters has always been one of the primary joys of Kingdom Hearts. With so many main series games and spinoffs, Sora and his friends have visited plenty of Disney favorites over the years, from heading under the sea to getting spooky with Jack Skellington. But who cares, no big deal, we want more. Specifically, there are a few Disney worlds that absolutely need to come into the game in Kingdom Hearts 4.

Brave

Take us here in Kingdom Hearts 4, please

Would Merida and Sora get along? Debatable, as they both tend to be a bit impulsive and stubborn. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want a Brave inspired world in Kingdom Hearts 4. As a Disney/Pixar Princess, this young woman who breaks tradition and accidentally turns her mother into a bear would bring her spirited determination to the story in the best way… and a Scotland-inspired world sounds like good fun to explore.

Encanto

Mirabel and her magic house have plenty to offer

As a newer Disney film, Encanto hasn’t had a chance to join the ranks of Kingdom Hearts. Because so many characters in the movie have special powers, there’s a lot of potential in combat and Keyblade designs with this one – not to mention the map potential for their magical house. Many fans are pretty convinced we’ll see this world in Kingdom Hearts 4, and here’s hoping they’re right.

The Emperor’s New Groove

Let’s be honest, we’re in it for kronk in kingdom hearts

While Kuzco and the gang have made minor appearances in earlier Kingdom Hearts mobile games, we’ve yet to see them in one of the main console entries to the story. The Emperor’s New Groove has a host of colorful characters we’d love to see interact with Sora and his friends, and there’s good potential for some interesting world designs based on Kuzco’s kingdom, as well.

Moana

This Kingdom Hearts 4 Boss Battle Writes Itself

Like Kuzco, Moana has briefly appeared in a mobile Kingdom Hearts entry – Kingdom Hearts Unchained X, specifically. But with two films and plenty of interesting magic (hello, Maui shapeshifting), we need to see a whole world dedicated to Moana in Kingdom Hearts 4. There’s fun potential for some water exploration here, and Te Ka is just begging to be a Heartless boss battle. Rumors suggest this one is likely coming, and let’s hope it’s true!

The Incredibles

Honey, where is my keyblade?

The superhero family The Incredibles are a dynamic group that could add a lot of interesting elements to Kingdom Hearts. A world full of Supers would be an interesting place for Sora, Donald, and Goofy, who have powers of their own. Villains from the movies could make an appearance as Heartless, and the Incredibles could use their powers to team up as party members.

The Princess and the Frog

Give us Tiana in Kingdom Hearts 4

Most Disney princesses have some role to play in the Kingdom Hearts universe thanks to the whole Princess of Heart situation. Yet we haven’t visited Tiana in the bayou, and that needs to change in Kingdom Hearts 4. The environment alone could make for an interesting world, and there’s plenty to explore with the “turning into a frog” dynamic as well. Tiana’s in Disney Dreamlight Valley now, so it’s time for the Kingdom Hearts 4 debut.

Up

Carl meeting Sora would be priceless

I’m not saying we need to revisit the absolute cry fest that is the beginning of Up, but that flying house would be a fun addition to the game. Plus, having Carl in the mix would add some interesting old man grumpy energy to the game, which is something we haven’t often seen. And don’t even get me started on Kevin.

Turning Red

Bring the Panda to Kingdom Hearts 4

Turning Red didn’t enjoy the originally planned theatrical release, which means many people have yet to experience this delightful take on teenage girlhood. Mei Lee and her tendency to transform into a panda when she gets emotional would be incredibly entertaining additions that would fit right into the vibes of Kingdom Hearts. There’s also some great potential for a giant panda Heartless battle that I, frankly, need to experience.

Inside Out

Exploring Emotions in Kingdom Hearts 4

The whole inner-world of emotions situation in Inside Out is perfect for Kingdom Hearts 4. We could travel inside Riley’s mind or even into Sora, Donald, and Goofy’s, to see what their emotions look like. Elements like the Islands of Personality and more would make for compelling gameplay and an entertaining storyline, making this a prime candidate for inclusion in the next Kingdom Hearts game.

The Princess Diaries

Mia, a princess of heart? Shut up.

This is a “hear me out” situation, but … hear me out. They’ve done live-action worlds before with Pirates of the Caribbean, and while fans had mixed reactions, I’d like to see them try it again with the Princess of Genovia. She is, after all, a Disney princess, and I think a young Mia would have an interesting dynamic with Sora – they’re both incredibly idealistic, but Mia is awkward where Sora just kind of bursts right into any situation without thinking.