‘Kingdom Hearts III’ PS4 Pro Pre-Orders Being Cancelled By GameStop, Angering Customers

If you pre-ordered the sold-out and very hard to come by Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro at GameStop, you may want to check your email.

Today, GameStop announced that it took too many pre-orders for Kingdom Hearts III PS4 Pros. In other words, it doesn’t have enough for everybody who pre-ordered the very limited console that was exclusive to the retailer.

For its fumble, GameStop is awarding customers impacted by the negligence with $25 store credit.

Due to an error, we oversold on pre-orders for the LE Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro and, unfortunately, some orders had to be canceled. Guests who had an order canceled will receive a $25 Gift Coupon. We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused. — GameStop (@GameStop) January 25, 2019

As you may know, this is far from an issue exclusive to GameStop, and is rather an issue that plagues many retailers and is a direct result of pre-order culture and retailers trying to get as many pre-orders they can before having precise shipments.

But whether the issue is common or not doesn’t matter to many fans, who are unhappy to say the least.

The “error” is that you force employees to sell as many pre-orders as they could in order to hit company-established quotas – the same quotas you use to fire them if they aren’t met on a regular basis. This isn’t a new error; you’ve been doing it for years, at their/our expense. — Sean Chiplock (@sonicmega) January 25, 2019

how does this happen in 2019? one pre orders so that they dont have to worry about selling out lol — Anti Social Media (@unlovedhomie) January 25, 2019

Letting you guys know GameStop pulls this shit too often. Same thing happened to me when I was in high school trying to get the exclusive kingdom hearts 3ds, I pre-ordered it and everything. I went in person after school and they said they gave it to someone else never trust GS — Onyx (@Onyxhuss) January 25, 2019

I’m heart broken… I traded in my old ps4 to pay for this console and bundle, I had money just sitting in my account for months for you to take it out and I have two emails to prove I checked out. You will never understand how disappointed and saddened I am… — Kevin Papin! (@Kpap31313) January 25, 2019

Kingdom Hearts III is poised to release on January 29 via the PS4 and Xbox One. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated action-RPG, click here.