Kingdom Hearts III “Re:Mind” DLC Announced

Today, Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts III DLC content dubbed “Re:Mind” during the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra: World of Tres concert at the Tokyo International Forum. Unfortunately, there’s no reveal to accompany the announcement, nor is there a plethora of details on the DLC. What we do know is the DLC includes an additional scenario, Re:Mind, as well as a Limited Cut Episode. There will also be additional bosses, and presumably much more.

There’s currently no word of when the DLC will release. However, Square Enix did say free DLC content that adds a new keyblade and form will also be coming soon. Given that Square Enix notes that this second bit of DLC will be free suggests the former will not be.

Square Enix hasn’t divulged when we will hear more about the content, but with E3 around the corner, it’s safe to assume that if we don’t hear anything about the DLC by then, it will be showed at the June industry show during Square Enix’s media showcase.

Kingdom Hearts III is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“With its blend of old and new, Kingdom Hearts III feels almost immediately like a classic,” reads a snippet from the review. “While this particular franchise entry has been a long time coming, its updated mechanics and rendering means Kingdom Hearts has never looked better. In truth, this sentimental sequel manages to realize a truth set forth in the very first game: starting a new journey may not be so hard once you realize every path you’ve taken converges underneath the same sky, and all of those roads easily meet at and within Kingdom Heart III.”

