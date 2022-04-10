New Kingdom Hearts Mobile Game Announced

A new mobile game in Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series has been announced. Early this morning, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the action RPG series, Square Enix revealed that it was currently in the process of developing Kingdom Hearts 4. And while this announcement is one that many fans obviously found themselves fixated on, it wasn’t the only new game in the series that was shown off.

To go along with Kingdom Hearts 4, Square Enix also unveiled Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, which is set to come to both iOS and Android devices in the future. Details surrounding Missing-Link are still sparse, but the title looks to be quite similar when compared to a number of the mainline games. Characters like Sora, Donald, or Goofy weren’t shown in the initial footage for Missing-Link, but instead, we were introduced to some new faces who will be making their debut in the franchise within this installment.

Here's a look at the future of the Kingdom Hearts series, just revealed at the 20th Anniversary Event held in Tokyo. #KH20th pic.twitter.com/WkmknaMcqO — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 10, 2022

“Fans can also look forward to Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, an all-new game for iOS and Android devices, which allows players to embark on adventures from the realm of Scala ad Caelum into the real world,” Square Enix said in an accompanying press release about what the title will have in store. “Players will be able to engage in exhilarating battles against the Heartless and discover a new, original story. A closed beta test is planned for 2022.”

As mentioned, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link seems to boast both combat and visuals that are akin to other games, notably that of Kingdom Hearts 3. Even though the Kingdom Hearts series isn’t new to mobile devices, this style definitely is for the platform. Kingdom Hearts Union χ, which is the name of the other mobile entry in the series, features cartoon-style visuals by comparison, which makes it that much more unique within the larger franchise.

