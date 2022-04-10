Kingdom Hearts 4 Announced With New Trailer

Kingdom Hearts 4 is real, much to the surprise of many who woke up on Sunday morning to the news. There has been little to no news regarding Kingdom Hearts 4 since the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3 was released in 2019. The game took an incredibly long time to make and was one of the most fabled games in the industry for an extended period of time, which led many to believe that the wait for Kingdom Hearts 4 would probably be just as lengthy. On top of that, at the end of 2021, series director Tetsuya Nomura made it seem like the next Kingdom Hearts would be years away and that there might not even be a new game in development.

During an event for the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix officially announced Kingdom Hearts 4 with a bombastic new trailer. Details are light on the game, but the trailer does showcase some beautiful graphics. The sneak peek opens with Sora awakening in a Japanese city known as Quadratumas a dark monster begins to cause chaos. Sora jumps into action, resulting in a wild set piece where he runs up the side of a building and surfs through some kind of skywalk. It’s not exactly clear what the cause of all of this is, but before long, the trailer reveals the title card confirming it is the next mainline entry in the series. Following that, we see Goofy and Donald Duck searching for something in a dark cave, but they are stopped in their tracks after a mysterious voice calls out behind them and then ignites a flame. Ultimately, we’re left with more questions than answers. Square Enix hasn’t even confirmed a release window or platforms, but it’s likely the game will come to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 like the previous game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of right now, it’s likely we’ll have to wait a while for more information. Given the timing, it seems unlikely there will be more news at any of the summer gaming events. It’s unclear how far along Kingdom Hearts 4 is, so we may be left in the dark for a while. Nonetheless, it’s nice to know Sora’s story will continue, even if we have to wait to find out what happens.

What do you think of the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.