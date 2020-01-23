New Kingdom Hearts Game Announced

Today, as it said it would, Square Enix announced a new Kingdom Hearts game, temporarily dubbed “Project Xehanort,” which is pitched as a new Kingdom Hearts experience for iOS and Android. Further, the Japanese games company revealed the game will launch in Spring 2020, with in-app purchases, which suggests it will be free-to-play. Unfortunately, this is where details dry up. There’s no trailer accompanying the announcement, and only two screenshots, which appear to be of the game’s protagonist and nothing more.

Beyond this, Square Enix adds the tagline, “Why did he become the seeker of darkness,” which is obviously a bit of a vague teaser. That said, while it withholds the game’s debut trailer and further information, Square Enix has announced a “Guess the Name” campaign that will allow fans to guess the game’s title.

All you have to do for this official competition is attempt to guess the game’s name. To submit your guess, follow the Twitter account pictured below, and add a comment with your guess and with the hashtag #KHNameContest. The campaign will end on January 28, 2020 and feature 10 winners. Now, what’s up for grabs isn’t divulged, but Square Enix promises winners will “win big.”

As for the rules, there aren’t many. You’re allowed one entry per day, and you aren’t allowed to bypass the submissions rule with extra accounts. Users caught doing this will be disqualified. Meanwhile, all names must not violate the following:

Contains obscenity, vulgarity, discrimination, or any other offensive subject matter

Infringes upon copyright/intellectual property, personal credit, privacy, etc.

Counter to public order and/or morals

Judged to be grossly deviant from the established theme

Welcome to the official Twitter page for “Project Xehanort”, an all-new KINGDOM HEARTS experience planned for Spring 2020! Read about our “Guess the Name” Twitter campaign on the Project Xehanort website: https://t.co/G8NEwhmS2Y pic.twitter.com/S5cWIyCdJN — Project Xehanort (@projectxehanort) January 23, 2020

If you’re one of the 10 winners you’ll know via Twitter, because the official Twitter account for the game will reach out after the competition ends. As for the game, there’s no word on when we will hear more about it, but given that it’s releasing in just a few months means we should hear and see more of it sooner rather than later.