Kingdom Hearts’ Sora Gets Adorably Nendoroidified

Nendoroid figures are cute. Like really cute and even cuter is our precious cinnamon roll from the iconic Kingdom Hearts series, Sora. Now the two shall be combined in the possible way because our adorable hero is the latest gaming character to receive that quirky nendoroid makeover!

Good Smile Company has just revealed the latest in their Kingdom Hearts line, showing off a smiling Sora with his beloved Keyblade. According to the latest collectible’s official listing, “From “Kingdom Hearts” comes a Nendoroid of Sora! The Nendoroid is based on Sora’s classic appearance from the original game and has been carefully tuned to capture the unique character design the series is known for in adorable Nendoroid size! He comes with three face plates including a confident expression, a playful smile as well as a sleeping expression. The Nendoroid is fully articulated and comes with two different keyblade parts allowing you to easily display him in the action-packed battle scenes that the game is known for!”

The team added, “The finer details of Sora’s iconic outfit have been preserved as carefully as possible, and his hair has been painted with great care to create a figure that fans will be proud to own in their collection! Effect parts to display him floating in the air while performing the unlocking scene from the game are also included. He also comes with a Paopu Fruit part to hold! Be sure to add the Keyblade user to your collection!”

We don’t have a specific date yet for when this little cutie patootie arrives, but we do know it will be December of this year. Interested in snagging this little guy for your own collection? You can learn more, and even see his different poses, right here.

As far as the game that inspired this latest addition to the Nendoroid line, Kingdom Hearts III finally releases for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 25th of next year!

