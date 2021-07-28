Knockout City Season 2 Now Available With New Content

✖

The second season of EA's Knockout City is now available, and fans of the dodgeball-inspired online game have a ton of new things to check out, as a result! As we saw in the launch trailer last week, this season's theme is "Fight at the Movies." Players will have the opportunity to check out the all-new Holowood Drive-In map. The location pays homage to a number of classic films with holo-stages that bring the movie action right into the map! Of course, the movie theme extends far beyond just that, and Knockout City players will be able to discover a lot of other fun things in Season 2!

EA's official announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Welcome to Fight at the Movies, brawlers! 🍿 Watch out, things are a little... sticky out there! 🥤☄ Brawl your way through all the action at the Holowood Drive-In, check out the brand new Season of League Play, with tons of new rewards, new cosmetics, new Playlists, and more! pic.twitter.com/XJ9N5iXcoy — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) July 27, 2021

In addition to the new map, Season 2 also features the new Soda Ball item. Players pick up the item like a normal ball, but once they charge up a throw or pass, it will shake up the Boba Cola inside, and it will eventually explode. Players can opt to throw it at opponents before it explodes to cause damage, or throw it near enemies to blind them with the sticky pop inside when it goes off. There's also a new energy drink: Orange Overcharge. Using one will get the player +500% XP when they get a KO finish on an Overcharged shot, and the effect lasts for a whole hour. There are also a ton of new cosmetics available in the Brawl Shop, including an awesome kaiju-inspired set.

With all of this new content, plus new playlists and changes to League Play, fans of Knockout City should have no trouble finding something to enjoy!

Knockout City Season 2 is now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been looking forward to the next season of Knockout City? What do you think of this season's theme? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!