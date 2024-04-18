New Knuckles Clip Shows the Echidna's Struggles to Adapt to Earth

At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles found himself a new home on Earth, and something resembling a family. In the new Knuckles streaming series coming to Paramount+, we'll see how Sega's echidna warrior is adjusting to Earth, and finding a new purpose. While the series isn't set to release until next week, an exclusive clip from the show has been shared by Rotten Tomatoes. The clip gives us a glimpse at the struggle of Knuckles, as he attempts to train a member of the Wachowski family. Clearly the show is going to have a lot of the same humor we saw in the first two films!

The clip from Knuckles can be found below.

Are Sonic and Tails in the Knuckles Show?

The clip starts out with Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter) asking Sonic and Tails to give her some help with their "little red barbarian friend." Sonic discusses his own difficulties adjusting to Earth, and how Knuckles probably just needs a bit of time. Maddie, impressed with Sonic's maturity, initially agrees. However, all three characters realize they should talk to Knuckles soon, since he's on the roof of the Wachowski residence telling their dog Ozzie to have "steely focus" in case of an attack.

While Sonic and Tails feature prominently in this clip, readers should be advised that they probably won't be appearing much in the show itself. Ben Schwartz and Colleen O'Shaughnessey are reprising their roles, but the two characters have been referred to as "guest stars." After all, this is Knuckles' show, so we should expect Idris Elba's character to get the majority of the focus. Anyone hoping to see the blue blur will probably have to wait until Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases on December 20th.

Knuckles Release Date and Streaming Platform

Knuckles will be coming exclusively to Paramount+ on April 26th. The show will consist of six episodes, all of which will be made available that same day. At this time, we don't know if this is the show's first season, or the complete series. In a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Knuckles executive producer Toby Ascher stated that "everything is wide open" in terms of future Sonic spin-off shows, or additional seasons of Knuckles. However, it will require "a really great story to tell."

Knuckles will help fill in the gaps between the second and third Sonic movies, giving viewers an idea of what's been happening with these characters. While the first two Sonic movies had the blue blur teamed up with Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), Knuckles seems to be putting a focus on a partnership between the titular character and deputy Wade Whipple (Adam Pally). From the show's official description, we know Knuckles will be training Wade, and it will be interesting to see how that dynamic is different from the one between Sonic and Tom.

