Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Launch Trailer Released

The final DLC update for Sonic Frontiers releases today, and it seems to be a very big deal! The Final Horizon features new story content and three new playable characters: Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will all be joining Sonic the Hedgehog. In honor of today's release, Sega has dropped a launch trailer featuring a look at the gameplay and story. The game's writer previously teased that the story would be "truly important," and the scope in today's launch trailer seems to be pretty big. Tails, Knuckles, and Amy are searching for the Chaos Emeralds while Sonic takes "care of something else."

The launch trailer for Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon can be found below.

Sonic Frontiers New Playable Characters

From the trailer, it looks like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will all control significantly differently from Sonic. The developers have clearly adapted each character's defining attributes: we can see Tails flying, Knuckles gliding, and Amy using her trademark hammer. These three characters are hugely popular with the Sonic fanbase, and it seems like the developers have worked hard to bring them into Sonic Frontiers in a way that makes sense. There has been no indication how long this new campaign will last, but Amy teases that "the trials you face will be grueling."

Tails, Knuckles, and Amy all played important roles in the base game for Sonic Frontiers, but none of them were previously playable. In fact, Sonic was tasked with rescuing his three friends after they went missing at the start of the game. Following Sonic's success freeing them, it seems his trio of friends is more than ready to jump into the action. While they don't seem to be playable, Eggman and Sage also seem to be working alongside Sonic again, just as they did at the end of Sonic Frontiers.

The Final Horizon Price and Release Time



Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon is the third and final piece of DLC that will be made available for the game. Like the other two updates, this one is completely free on all of the game's platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will release at 5 p.m. CT.

Now that work has been completed on Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Team can move on to the next project centered on Sonic the Hedgehog. We don't know yet what the next 3D Sonic game will be, but Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuki has indicated that the game will build on the foundation that Sonic Frontiers has established. That means that the open zone concept from Sonic Frontiers will be expanded on and improved in future games. For those that enjoyed exploring the Starfall Islands in Sonic Frontiers, that means we can expect to see this formula refined and improved upon.

Are you excited to check out Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon? Have you been enjoying the game's free DLC over the last few months? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!