The Last of Us HBO Show Adds New Directors

HBO’s upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us has added two new directors, a production list has revealed. In addition to previously revealed directors like Kantemir Balagov and Neil Druckmann, the series also now has directors Liza Johnson (Dead to Me, Barry) and Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy, Shadow and Bone) attached. Exactly which episodes Johnson and Webb will be responsible for remains unclear, as does exactly when the show might release.

More specifically, Johnson and Webb’s involvement was revealed by the Directors Guild of Canada in a production list update released yesterday. They are listed in the far left “Director” column for the production alongside the previously mentioned Balagov, Druckmann, Craig Mazin, Jasmila Zbanic, and Peter Hoar.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” said Craig Mazin, who developed the TV series with Druckmann, when the HBO series was first announced. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

As noted above, it is currently unclear exactly when HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation might release. Announced cast for the title includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Storm Reid as Riley, and more. The show is developed and written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who will executive produce as well. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions — which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. The Last of Us Part II is now available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO adaptation right here.

