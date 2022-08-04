The Last of Us Part 1 Reveals New PS5 and PS4 Graphics Comparison

Developer Naughty Dog has revealed new gameplay footage from its upcoming remake of The Last of Us. The game, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1 and is due out next month on PlayStation 5, has been shown off more extensively in the past couple of weeks, notably when a 10-minute gameplay trailer for the project was unveiled. And while this new footage isn't anywhere as long as that video, it continues to show how Naughty Dog has improved The Last of Us from its Remastered version on PS4.

Shown off via Naughty Dog's official Twitter account, the studio released a brief 14-second clip from The Last of Us Part 1. The video in question merely sees Joel riding on a horse through the forest in one of the game's latter levels. As this footage plays, though, the graphics switch between those seen from The Last of Us Remastered on PS4 to the new visuals with The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5. As expected, the new version of the game looks much more detailed, notably when it comes to lighting and surrounding environments.

Get ready to hit the dusty trail for a beautiful -- and dangerous -- journey across America in The Last of Us Part I!



In a general sense, the visuals seen in The Last of Us Part 1 continue to look quite impressive. What will be interesting to see with the game though is whether or not the updated gameplay mechanics prove to be all that different from the PS4 version of The Last of Us. Based on what we've seen so far, Part 1 doesn't look to contain a ton of drastic gameplay departures, but perhaps there is more in store that Naughty Dog hasn't yet shown off.

If you didn't already have the game's launch date circled on your calendar, you can expect The Last of Us Part 1 to come to PS5 next month on September 2nd. A version of the game for PC is also in the works, but no launch window for this edition has been given just yet.

How do you feel about this new gameplay footage from The Last of Us Part 1? Are you planning to pick up this remake for yourself on PS5? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.