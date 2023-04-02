Naughty Dog Addresses Rough Launch for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC

Developer Naughty Dog has released a new statement that addresses the incredibly rough launch that The Last of Us Part 1 has had on PC. Within the past week, Naughty Dog and PlayStation finally ported The Last of Us Part 1 to PC, but unfortunately, those who purchased the game found it filled with a litany of bugs and performance issues. While Naughty Dog itself has already released some hotfixes for this iteration of the game, the studio has now released a more extensive comment on the situation.

Shared via Naughty Dog's official Twitter account, the longtime PlayStation game developer made it known that The Last of Us Part 1 on PC hasn't lived up to the standard that fans have come to expect from the studio. Despite getting off to such a rough start, though, Naughty Dog made clear that it's still working hard on this port and is planning to release more patches in the coming week.

"We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected. Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve," Naughty Dog said in its statement. "A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC is slated for Tuesday. A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week. Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect."

All in all, the quality of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has made for a bad look for those at Naughty Dog and PlayStation. Although many of PlayStation's PC ports have been pretty solid in the past, this new version of The Last of Us is by far the worst that we've ever seen. Whether or not Naughty Dog can make major improvements to the game in the next few days remains to be seen, but this situation is likely one that many fans won't forget for quite some time.

Have you picked up The Last of Us Part 1 on PC for yourself? And if so, what has your own experience been like with the game? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.