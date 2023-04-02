The Last of Us Part 1 on PC Features Exclusive Game of Thrones, The Sopranos Content

The Last of Us Part 1 for PC has a bunch of exclusive content related to HBO shows like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos. Earlier this year, HBO finally released its long-awaited television adaptation of Naughty Dog's video game, The Last of Us. It was an immediate hit and resulted in a second season being quickly greenlit. As of right now, we have no idea when it will release, but it has introduced an entire new audience to the franchise resulting in sales for the game on PlayStation to spike. The newly released version for PC was also supposed to be a huge celebration, but it released in a really poor state and has caused a ton of controversy. Given this is the game's first time on PC after fans have waited a decade for it, it has been pretty upsetting.

However, if you are playing the PC version or get to it after it's patched up, there are some interesting bonuses not found in the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 1. Fans have discovered that there is a ton of exclusive content related to classic HBO shows in this version of the game if you finish the main story. Ellie will get unlockable shirts for Game of Thrones, Deadwood, The Sopranos, The Wire, and The Leftovers. This obviously comes following a close and successful collaboration between HBO and Naughty Dog on the show. Similarly, those who buy the game on Steam can get unlockable Left 4 Dead and Portal shirts for Ellie. Over on the Epic Games Store, Ellie can get an Alan Wake shirt.

It's unclear if these HBO shirts will ever come to the PS5 version, but perhaps it'll come later down the line via free DLC. It's a fun little touch for those that appreciate all of those shows. Ironically, it may break canon in some ways as The Leftovers didn't premiere until 2014, but it probably shouldn't be examined that closely.

What do you think of the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.