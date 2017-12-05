Latest Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Shows Off Adult Gohan In The Fight

Fans of Adult Gohan can finally see him in action as Bandai Namco Entertainment drops their most recent trailer for the upcoming title, DragonBall FighterZ. The video itself is on the shorter side, but it’s definitely worth it to see the much more grown up (and ripped as hell) Gohan, check it out in the trailer below:

With reports of a Nintendo Switch port in the works, and our earlier look at some of the enemies – there’s a lot to be excited for when the latest fighter hits all platforms. With Bandai teaming up with Arc System Works, the traditional anime style paired with the ever growing roster makes this Dragon Ball title worth waiting for. The full game itself will be releasing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26th!

Videos by ComicBook.com

More about the game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.