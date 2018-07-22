Watch League of Legends’ New Akali Login Theme

The League of Legends login theme for Akali has been revealed ahead of the reworked champion’s release.

After the reveal of Akali’s full kit that came days ago, the same day that the champion’s reworked abilities were leaked ahead of schedule, Akali’s login animation was added to the PBE to give testers a taste of it before it went live for everyone else. Like other login themes for champions, it features an animated version of the ninja’s default splash art coupled with some background music.

The login theme was shared by YouTuber frostyNinja who collects all of League of Legends’ videos as they’re released, including all of the login animations. You can check out the full login theme above, and if you haven’t read up on Akali’s new abilities, you can do so below to prepare for her new assassin abilities before her rework is released.

Assassin’s Mark

Damaging a champion with an ability creates a ring around them. When the ring forms, Akali gains a burst of movement speed towards it. Once she crosses the ring, Akali gains another burst of movement speed towards the enemy.

Crossing the ring also empowers her kama, which increases the range and damage of her next attack. This attack also restores a small amount of energy.

Five Point Strike

Akali throws five kunai in a narrow arc, damaging enemies directly in front of her and slowing those at maximum range.

If cast with nearly full energy, Akali heals for a percentage of the damage.

At rank 5, Five Point Strike deals extra damage to minions and monsters.

Twilight Shroud

Akali restores energy and creates cloud of smoke, which slowly spreads to cover a ring-shaped area. While in the smoke, Akali is obscured and has increased movement speed.

While obscured, Akali is stealthed and though her position can be revealed, Akali herself can’t be—meaning she can’t be targeted by abilities or attacks, including by turrets.

Akali can leave the smoke a few times to extend the duration of Twilight Shroud by a small amount.

Shuriken Flip

Akali backflips and throws a shuriken forward, damaging and marking the first enemy hit. The shuriken can also hit and mark the smoke from Twilight Shroud.

Akali can reactivate Shuriken Flip to dash to the marked target, damaging enemies she passes through.

Perfect Execution