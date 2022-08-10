Arcane Animation Test From 2015 Released

Long before the Arcane animated series was a hit on Netflix, the adaptation of the world of League of Legends still needed to prove itself. A proof-of-concept animation test was completed by the team back in 2015 to show just what they were capable of making if given the chance, and Riot Games has now shared the full test itself online.

The release of the animation test comes alongside the initial release of the first part of Arcane: Bridging the Rift. Announced during Netflix's Geeked Week earlier this year, Arcane: Bridging the Rift offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Arcane managed to come together. The first part included a look at the aforementioned animation test but obscured it somewhat with dialogue and other cutaways. There are still four further parts of the docuseries to go. You can check out the Arcane animation test for yourself embedded below:

In the animation test, Vi and Jayce fight on rooftops above Piltover. While the character designs were certainly updated from the 2015 animation test, the feeling of its world, the impact of its visual effects, and more certainly translated to the final product.

The first season of Arcane is currently available on Netflix, and a second season has been officially announced. The show features Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, Katie Leung as the voice of Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as the voice of Jayce, Jason Spisak as the voice of Silco, Ella Purnell as the voice of Jinx, Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Mel, JB Blanc as the voice of Vander, and Harry Lloyd as the voice of Viktor. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also the showrunner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the animated show right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Arcane as of yet? What do you think about Riot Games investing in Fortiche Production? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up direction over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and animation!