Netflix Announces Arcane Origin Series Arcane: Bridging the Rift

Netflix's Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends and its many champions, will soon benefit from a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show thanks to Arcane: Bridging the Rift. This new, limited series revealed by Netflix on Wednesday during its Geeked Week events includes insights from League developer Riot Games about the origins of the acclaimed show which was praised by League players and new fans alike. Arcane: Bridging the Rift will make its debut on August 4th, Riot and Netflix announced.

A teaser for the Arcane spin-off series can be found in the Tweet below. As opposed to Arcane itself, however, this new series won't be airing on Netflix. Instead, you'll have to find it on the Riot Games YouTube channel and will have to tune into the episodes over the course of five weeks with a new part uploaded every Thursday.

12 Years. 160 Champions. 1 Summoner’s Rift.



And a show that changed everything you thought you knew about @LeagueOfLegends.



A first look at #BridgingTheRift, the five part documentary series debuting August 4 on @YouTube. pic.twitter.com/EnJn3vCKzN — Arcane (@arcaneshow) June 8, 2022

Riot has talked several times in the past about how this show came to be with Arcane being the first major animated spin-off from League, though this limited series should offer even more meaningful insights into the work that went into the show. League has gotten several cinematics over the years made in collaboration with other animation studios as well as other mixed media like comics, but prior to Arcane, its vast land or Runeterra and its many inhabitants had never been adapted into an animated series or a similar form of entertainment.

Along with this announcement about Arcane: Bridging the Rift, Netflix also revealed that subscribers would soon be able to choose from several different profile icons inspired by Arcane with those set to be available on June 8th.

Given how popular the show was, it's unsurprising that it was quickly renewed for a second season, though Riot has not yet announced when Season 2 will make its debut. Arcane skins were added to League prior to the show's release, and after it came out, Arcane made its way into other games like Fortnite, too.

Arcane: Bridging the Rift will make its way onto Riot Games' YouTube channel beginning August 8th.