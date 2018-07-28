League of Legends Plans to Buff Several Tanks Soon

Several of League of Legends’ tank champions have buffs planned for the next update that put them in a better spot.

With recent changes that affected bruisers putting them in a better spot, one of the most notable new features being the Conqueror rune that deals true damage and bypasses tanks’ defenses, the champions have fallen out of favor compared to damage-dealers and carries. While tanks have had their time to shine more than once in a tank meta, they’re nowhere near that state now, but Riot Games intends correct that by at least making them more viable.

Sharing some thoughts on the state of tanks in League, Riot Meddler discussed the champion role on the League boards and acknowledged that tanks played in the support position are doing well while those in the jungle and top are struggling more. Couple that with the natural draw to champions that deal damage instead of soaking it up and you’ve got a recipe for the current meta, Riot Meddler said.

“That combination of some tanks (jungle and top struggling) and lower general appeal means metas occur, such as the present one, where there are few tanks being played,” Riot Meddler said. “That contributes to damage feeling high for a couple of reasons. Teams without tanks lack a front line, so tend to get burst more due to the lack of soak/zoning. Metas without tanks also mean it’s more likely that each team has 4, or even 5, damage threats on it as well though, especially if enchanters (the main other non damage group) are also being played less. Even if any individual champion’s damage isn’t any higher the game’s going to feel much more lethal when there are 1, or even 2, more high damage champs per team.”

To put them in a better spot, Riot is looking to nerf items that bypass tanks’ defenses. There are also plans to buff several tanks, those in mind being Amumu, Nautilus, Sion, Leona, Rammus, and Maokai. The changes aren’t guaranteed to ship, but if they do, it’ll be in Patch 8.16.

As for what the changes might be, Riot Meddler gave insight into at least three of the candidates. Maokai’s are expected to be focused on the jungle so that the champion doesn’t end up a staple pick in the top lane again while Nautilus and Leona were both discussed in a follow-up comment. Riot Meddler said that Nautilus’ changes would help the champ in both the laning and jungling position while Leona’s would buff her mid and late game with caution to avoid making her too strong in lane.