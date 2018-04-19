League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale April 20 – 23

It’s a new week, which means a new rotation of champions and pretty nifty looking skins go on sale for half off making those Riot Points stretch to the max. Why buy one full priced item when you can get two for the same RP?

This week’s sale showcases a sea-faring Miss Fortune, a powerful Gangplank, and an opportunity to try out a four champions you might not have tried before, including the “Spear of Vengeance” Kalista! But act fast, because just like every sale period, this rotation is only available for a short amount of time. These select skins and champions kicks off on April 20th and will run until the 23rd, so grab ’em while you can!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Champion Skins:

Just like every week, there are four select skins available for certain champion. Each one is discounted for 50% off, including this week’s deals starring Miss Fortune, Greybeard, Darius, and Gangplank.

Waterloo Miss Fortune – 260 RP

Veigar Greybeard – 375 RP

Woad King Darius – 487 RP

Sultan Gangplank – 487 RP

“Bilgewater’s White Wharf had earned its name thanks to the layer of bird waste covering it from end to end, which was only to be expected at a resting place for the dead. Folk here didn’t bury corpses; they returned them to the sea. A grave of the sunken dead hung suspended in the cold depths, marked by hundreds of bobbing grave-buoys. Some were merely name posts, while others were elaborate tomb markers carved to resemble rearing krakens or buxom sea wenches,” writes Miss Fortune’s short version of her intricate tale. Personally, her skin is my favourite of the bunch, but I could be bias!

Champions

Just like with the skins, there are four champions to try our for the first time, as well, each with their own personal playstyles. It’s the perfect time to try out an old favourite like Diana, or err on the side of chaos with Corki:

Kalista – 487 RP “The Spear of Veneance” “A specter of wrath and retribution, Kalista is the undying spirit of vengeance, an armored nightmare summoned from the Shadow Isles to hunt deceivers and traitors. The betrayed may cry out in blood to be avenged, but Kalista only answers those willing to pay with their very souls. Those who become the focus of Kalista’s wrath should make their final peace, for any pact sealed with this grim hunter can only end with the cold, piercing fire of her soul-spears.”

Diana – 440 RP “Scorn of the Moon” “Bearing her crescent moonblade, Diana fights as a warrior of the Lunari—a faith all but quashed in the lands around Mount Targon. Clad in shimmering armor the color of winter snow at night, she is a living embodiment of the silver moon’s power. Imbued with the essence of an Aspect from beyond Targon’s towering summit, Diana is no longer wholly human, and struggles to understand her power and purpose in this world.”

Sona 395 RP “Maven of the Strings” “Sona is Demacia’s foremost virtuoso of the stringed etwahl, speaking only through her graceful chords and vibrant arias. This genteel manner has endeared her to the highborn, though others suspect her spellbinding melodies to actually emanate magic—a Demacian taboo. Silent to outsiders but somehow understood by close companions, Sona plucks her harmonies not only to soothe injured allies, but also to strike down unsuspecting enemies.”

Corki 395 RP “The Daring Bombardier” “The yordle pilot Corki loves two things above all others: flying, and his glamorous mustache… though not necessarily in that order. After leaving Bandle City, he settled in Piltover and fell in love with the wondrous machines he found there. He dedicated himself to the development of flying contraptions, leading an aerial defense force of seasoned veterans known as the Screaming Yipsnakes. Calm under fire, Corki patrols the skies around his adopted home, and has never encountered a problem that a good missile barrage couldn’t solve.”



What else is going on in the League-verse?

The sale is going on from April 20th through April 23rd, just as one more reminder before you go to grab the deals if something caught your eye! In other League of Legends news, did you see that Riot Games teased another new champion?

You can check out the full teaser in our previous coverage here, but below was additional input from the developers themselves:

“Let’s reset a bit and wade right into the next champion we’re adding to the list,” Riot Reav3 said in the Champion Roadmap for this month. “We felt it was time to execute on a new support with a darker, deeper thematic than most of our support cast. We also wanted to create an aggressive playmaker, someone who doesn’t just save a drowning ally, but who forces their enemies to drown themselves… by their own hands.”

Learn more here!