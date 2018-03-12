League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale March 13-16

Riot Games has released info on the next League of Legends champion and skin sale that discounts four champs and different cosmetics for a limited time.

Most roles are represented in this latest sale, though ADCs are left without discounted options unless you’re planning on subjecting your team to a Kindred in the bot lane. But for all other roles, the champion and skin sale has a range of fan-favorite skins and team-oriented champions to dominate your solo queue games with.

Below are all of the champions and skins that are going on sale soon alongside their reduced RP prices.

Skins

Groovy Zilean – 260 RP

Hazmat Heimerdinger – 487 RP

Night Hunter Rengar – 487 RP

Meowkai – 675 RP

Champions

Galio – 395 RP

Darius – 440 RP

Braum – 487 RP

Kindred – 487 RP

From the skins that are listed as ones going on sale soon, it’s not hard to pick out the one that most players will be purchasing. Meowkai, the cat-themed skin for Maokai, is one that’s used in every level of the game from normal matches all the way up to the pro stages. With plenty of meows and kitten-sapling bombs being tossed into bushes, the marking down of this skin that’s usually 1350 RP means that players are about to be seeing a lot more of Meowkai in their games. Rengar’s been seeing a fair amount of play in the jungle since his recent ability reverts and changes as well, so 487 RP for Night Hunger Rengar is a cheap price to pay for a new skin.

As for the champions that are on sale, Galio and Braum would be the ones most players would pick for heavy teamfighting potential, though Galio may not be as strong a pick any more following the recent patch. The champion was nerfed with his mana costs on certain abilities being raised, though players will still find success with the champ during the later stages of the game thanks to his impactful ultimate. Of course, Darius was just picked recently in a professional game in the NA LCS and proceeded to stomp his lane, so players might be encouraged to take the solo queue stomper into their games.

This League of Legends sale will start on March 13 and will end on March 16.

