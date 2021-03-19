More League of Legends Champions Confirmed for Prestige Edition Skins This Year

✖

Riot Games shared a small update on League of Legends’ Prestige Edition skins this week to confirm a couple more champions who’ll be getting those premium cosmetics at some point this year. Expanding on the announcement from late last year that confirmed the first batch of 2021’s Prestige Edition skins, Riot Games said Sylas, Pantheon, Jax and Zed will be getting Prestige Edition cosmetics as well. Release dates for those have not yet been announced, but the way they’re listed at least gives us the rough order in which they’ll be released.

The Prestige Edition skins for Sylas and Pantheon will both be tied to events similar to how Lulu’s new Space Groove skin will be part of the next big event featured in League. That means that they’ll be earnable through the events themselves, but the Prestige Edition skins for Jax and Zed will be tied to Prestige Points.

✨Small Prestige Update✨

More champs getting Prestige skins before the rare & exclusive content overhaul. Full article👉 https://t.co/ANj1uv4KBp pic.twitter.com/EZklN9ivCh — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 19, 2021

While we don’t yet know anything about the skins for Sylas and Pantheon beyond their connections to event, we do know a bit more about the ones for Jax and Zed. Jax’s will be a Prestige Edition of Conqueror Jax, a skin awarded to the champion for prominent performances in professional play.

As for Zed’s he’ll follow Soraka’s example by getting a Prestige Edition skin for a cosmetic that he already owns. When Soraka got hers, she got a Prestige Edition skin for her Star Guardian Soraka cosmetic, a skin that’s right up there among the most popular ones in her collection. Zed himself has no shortage of skins to pick from, though we don’t yet know which one will be selected for the Prestige Edition skin. Shockblade Zed, PROJECT: Zed, and Galaxy Zed are potential candidates for that sort of honor given how often they’re used, but we’ll have to wait until later to see which one’s picked since Zed is further down the line.

The news of champions confirmed for Prestige Point skins came with another announcement saying that Riot Games’ plans to overhaul its rare content systems had been delayed. Those plans were announced in November, but since they’ve been pushed back and will no longer be planned around mid-2021, we’ve gotten these addition Prestige Point skins.

“Last November, we announced that we'll be overhauling rare and exclusive content systems, including Prestige, in 2021,” Riot Games said. “Unfortunately, we won't be able to meet our originally announced timeline, but are still aiming to land this update later in the year.”

Battle Academia Leona Prestige Edition will release in Patch 11.6 with Space Groove Lulu Prestige Edition releasing in Patch 11.7. The others will come at dates yet to be announced.