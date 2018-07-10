Win Huge Prizes With League of Legends’ New Contest

League of Legends players can now trade their best champion artwork for Riot Points and other prizes in the Champ Memotions Contest that’s now live.

Announced on Monday by Riot Games, the Memotions Contest encourages players to create a portrait of their favorite champions expressing a certain emotion. It can be any emotion that players want to express be it happy, sad, or something in between, but if you can create one that’s contest-worthy, there’s RP and computer prizes waiting for you.

“Your task is to create a portrait of a champion, from the shoulders up, showing an intense emotion,” the announcement post for the contest said. “Whether that’s Garen roaring ‘Demacia,’ or Annie grinning maniacally, eyes blazing, or Braum in the throes of a belly-busting laugh, the choice is yours. And no backgrounds required! For this particular piece you should be focusing on the champ’s face and their emotions, nothing else.”

The full rules for the contest were shared through the community site as well as a step-by-step process on how to submit your artwork. Whatever players create has to be totally original, made for this contest, and it has to be clean and family-friendly. A variety of artistic mediums are welcome, but you can’t cosplay your way to victory. Started yesterday, the deadline for submissions is July 23.

For the Champion Memotions Contest @MicrosoftStore hooked up great prizes now all we need is great fan art. Full Contest Details —> https://t.co/pLIEFVMYbz pic.twitter.com/9UghqyuF8t — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 10, 2018

As for the prizes that contestants can win, two grand prizes of a Microsoft Surface Book 2 and 3250 RP are being given away. Runner-ups can win Microsoft Surface Pros and more RP, the full prize list shown below.

2 Grand Prize Winners

Microsoft Surface Book 2 15″ display Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Storage

3250 RP

3 Runner Ups

Microsoft Surface Pro Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 1TB SSD

3250 RP

25 Honorable Mentions

3250 RP

To put the prizes into perspective, the version of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 that’s detailed above starts at $3,299 when customized with those features. With two of those, several Microsoft Surface Pros, and hundreds of dollars worth of RP, Riot Games isn’t skimping out on the prized for this contest.

There are some restrictions on what you can personally do with your artwork after submitting it, so we’d advise reading through the official contest rules if you’re interested in competing.