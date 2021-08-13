League of Legends Shows Off 8 New Skins

Riot Games updated its test servers recently which meant that players got to see plenty of new skins that are coming to the game soon. Some of those are totally new ones, some are skin themes that players have been waiting on for a while since the community itself helped choose them, and others are skins releasing for champion’s who’ve gone without cosmetics for some time now.

The skins in question come from two different themes: The first is “Phoenix” while the second is “Crime City Nightmare.” The former consists of just three skins while the latter makes up the rest of the eight cosmetics. Champions getting the cosmetics from this latest PBE update include Anivia, Seraphine, Xayah, Twisted Fate, Shaco, Zyra, Akali, and Darius.

Xayah’s Phoenix cosmetic is unique in the sense that it’s one of the only cosmetics given to the champion that wasn’t also given to her partner, Rakan. Beyond that, the new Seraphine skin is something to celebrate, and those who voted for the Crime City Nightmare skins will undoubtedly be happy to see the results of their votes finally headed to the test servers.

You can check out all of the cosmetics below along with their splash arts, too.