League of Legends Shows Off 8 New Skins
Riot Games updated its test servers recently which meant that players got to see plenty of new skins that are coming to the game soon. Some of those are totally new ones, some are skin themes that players have been waiting on for a while since the community itself helped choose them, and others are skins releasing for champion’s who’ve gone without cosmetics for some time now.
The skins in question come from two different themes: The first is “Phoenix” while the second is “Crime City Nightmare.” The former consists of just three skins while the latter makes up the rest of the eight cosmetics. Champions getting the cosmetics from this latest PBE update include Anivia, Seraphine, Xayah, Twisted Fate, Shaco, Zyra, Akali, and Darius.
Xayah’s Phoenix cosmetic is unique in the sense that it’s one of the only cosmetics given to the champion that wasn’t also given to her partner, Rakan. Beyond that, the new Seraphine skin is something to celebrate, and those who voted for the Crime City Nightmare skins will undoubtedly be happy to see the results of their votes finally headed to the test servers.
You can check out all of the cosmetics below along with their splash arts, too.
Crime City Nightmare Context
The VGU and Thematic vote results, now in bar graph form📊
🏆Udyr not only won globally, but in every region individually as well!
✅Although Crime City Nightmare won, we're also planning for Debonair 2.0 in 2021!
Read more:https://t.co/Jqk3TAJEXR pic.twitter.com/QECTnfTUGC— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 1, 2021
As a quick refresher on Crime City Nightmare, this theme was one of three choices that players could choose when voting for the next community-chosen skin project. The other themes were “Debonair 2.0” and “Monster Tamers.”
Of the three, the winner was overwhelmingly Crime City Nightmare, a line of skins that’s meant to embody visions of sleek, seedy, noir settings. A few champions were chosen for the skin line and were shown off previously, but we’ve now gotten a better look at all the champions that’ll make up the collection so far.
For those who voted for Debonair 2.0, don’t fret: Those skins are coming, too. People liked both themes so much that Riot will work on both of them, but Crime City Nightmare comes first. As for the Monster Tamers, Riot said it’ll “continue thinking” about those skins, so there’s still hope for them as well.prevnext
Crime City Nightmare Akali and Darius
The brooding underworld awaits 🕵️
Crime City Nightmare Akali & Darius PBE preview! 🌆 pic.twitter.com/Be7GTfCDUv— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 12, 2021
Crime City Nightmare Shaco and Zyra
Crime City Nightmare Shaco & Zyra PBE preview! 🌆 pic.twitter.com/n6T63HOpFY— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 12, 2021
Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate
Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate PBE preview! 🌆 pic.twitter.com/YvV87Sg29Q— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 12, 2021
Crime City Nightmare Splash Arts
🌆 Crime City Nightmare 🌆 pic.twitter.com/iCPsHiDxTN— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 12, 2021
Crime City Nightmare Splash Arts Cont'd
🌆 Crime City Nightmare 🌆 pic.twitter.com/0GThoaOH0b— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 12, 2021
Phoenix Anivia, Seraphine, and Xayah
A fire burns on the PBE 🔥
Phoenix Anivia, Seraphine & Xayah PBE preview! pic.twitter.com/LLob7OMQ6B— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 12, 2021
Phoenix Splash Arts
🔥 Phoenix rising 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QfHS0t38Zo— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 12, 2021