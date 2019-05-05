League of Legends Gets New Dunkmaster Merch

For all the League of Legends players out there who believe Darius’ Dunkmaster skin is the best one the champion has, Riot Games has some new merch that’s perfect for you. A line of Dunkmaster gear has been unveiled by Riot which consists of an XL figure showing the champion dunking on two minions trying to hold him down as well as a few different clothing and collectible options that are all now in Riot’s merch store.

The Dunkmaster Darius XL figure is the highlight of the new merch, but if you head to the merch store’s promo page for the Dunkmaster himself, you’ll see everything that’s on sale. Like other XL figures, the Dunkmaster collectible costs a bit more, but it compensates for that with its size and detail. It shows Darius jumping over two minions to slam a ball into the goal that replaces his signature axe in the in-game skin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have a bunch of new Dunkmaster Darius merch available now! —> https://t.co/ajoHk6yVmv pic.twitter.com/zHVA9I5Bge — League of Legends EU (@loleu) May 2, 2019

All of the Dunkmaster Darius merch items including the figure itself are listed below along with links to their individual store pages and prices for each collectible item or piece of clothing.

Most of the Dunkmaster gear looks like it’ll be in the store for a while based on the items’ descriptions, but the Darius figure is a Special Edition collectible which means it’ll only be available for a short time. There’s always the chance that it’ll be brought back in the future, but if you’re planning on getting it anyway, it’s probably best to do it before it’s removed.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!