League of Legends Fixes Guinsoo’s Rageblade Bug

A problematic bug that was causing Guinsoo’s Rageblade users to dish out much more damage has been resolved in the next League of Legends patch.

Some champions who used Guinsoo’s Rageblade and had other effects that would grant bonus attack damage were benefitting from the bug that allowed for even more amplified damage. If you ever came across a Jhin guide that was built around Guinsoo’s Rageblade, it likely had something to do with this bug.

In the notes for Patch 8.9 though, Riot Games confirmed that the bug will be fixed when the patch releases. It’s the only item that’s mentioned in the patch notes, but the bugfix is an impactful one.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

BUGFIX: Fixed a bug where Rageblade interacted with other bonus attack damage-granting effects to grant more attack damage than intended (lookin’ at you, Jhin, but also Infernal Drake and Master Yi, etc.).

The bugfix is one that players may have seen coming by noticing it among the PBE changes being tested over the past few weeks, but it was also discussed on the PBE boards. When asked if there were any plans to nerf the item, Riot Meddler said that the bugfix was incoming but didn’t rule out any other changes at the time.

“Rageblade’s got a bug fix in 8.9 where it won’t add additional unintended AD to champs with other %AD effects (Jhin’s the biggest offender there, though it’s not actually making him that much stronger overall given how late it switches on),” Riot Meddler said on the League of Legends boards. Possible we then have to tweak Rageblade a bit to account for some of the midseason stuff, that’s still under debate.”

The bug may be fixed with the release of the next patch, but solo queue players still had to deal with it for quite a while. The Jhin/Rageblade combo was even banned in some pro games to avoid having pros abuse the bug, but some players wondered why it took so long to be fixed in the first place. Riot Gentleman Gustaf, one of the authors of the patch notes, discussed the bugfix delay on Reddit and said that there were many underlying factors that weren’t explained in the patch notes.

“Multiplicative modifiers end up multiplying each other also,” Riot Gentleman Gustaf began. “When they’re small, it’s not a big deal, but with the truly fat ones (Jhin, Multiple Infernal Drakes, Guinsoo’s, Master Yi), it adds up. There aren’t very many multiplicative attack damage increases and so they’re all coded differently (and individually on the champions/items/buffs they’re a part of). As a result, we can’t just do something like ‘ignore other multiplicative modifiers.’ So our best bet is just to recode them all consistently to avoid recursion. We didn’t have them all ready to ship this patch, but Jhinsoo’s is a big enough enough issue that it was worth shipping this one by itself.”

The full patch notes including the Rageblade fix can be read here.