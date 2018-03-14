League of Legends Is Improving “On My Way” Pings

League of Legends players will soon have better “On My Way” pings to use when communicating with players if improvements being tested work out.

The ping is one of the more useful options that players have when it comes to simple communications – one that’s also pretty hard to abuse and flame with, unlike the “Enemies Missing” ping – but Riot Games is looking to make it even better in the near future. One potential improvement for the ping is allowing it to convey more information such as the distance between the champion and the desired location, according to Riot Meddler.

“We’re also doing some work at the moment on the ‘On my way’ pings to try and make it so they convey some information about how far away the person coming is when they ping (e.g. Nocturne is coming from very far away versus Malphite is nearly there),” Riot Meddler said. “Looking at things like somewhat different sounds, visual effects and chat messages to communicate that.”

However, it’ll likely be a while before these changes are seen by players unless Riot shares more insight into the ping improvement process with Riot Meddler adding that “it’ll be a bit before [it’s] ready for PBE” seeing how the ping changes are being worked on by some members of the champion team who aren’t currently working on champs.

Speaking more on the subject of pings, specifically the “On My Way” ping, Riot Meddler also responded to a ping progression idea that was being explored in the past. The video shown above came from the League of Legends – Top Secret Channel had different notes sounding after each team member pinged that they were on their way to a location.

“I believe we decided to do pings that communicated distance instead of the stacking ping progression we’d previously talked about,” Riot Meddler said when asked about the previous plans. “Issue there was that the ways we wanted to communicate distance were the same things that the stacking omw pings also modified and the two combined made it extremely hard to understand quickly what was being communicated.”

More information about the ping improvement process should be shared through future Gameplay Thoughts posts or other Riot Games updates.

