League of Legends Releases Irelia Spotlight Trailer

A new Champion Spotlight video for Irelia has released ahead of the League of Legends patch that updates the Blade Dancer with a new set of abilities and backstory.

Following Irelia’s update reveal that came weeks ago, the new video follows the ongoing series of Champion Spotlight trailers that highlight new and reworked champions. The champion spent some time on the PBE for testing during the past two weeks to allow Irelia mains and other to preview her new playstyle ahead of her release, but now that the patch notes are out, the update’s release is almost here. This means that players also only have just a few more hours to make the most of Irelia’s current form before it’s forever pushed back to the vault of pre-rework champions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the video above shows Irelia’s new abilities in action as well as some tips for how players should control the Blade Dancer in battle, check out the full descriptions of Irelia’s abilities below to make sense of what’s going on in the trailer. Irelia’s rework will be playable after Patch 8.7 is released.

PASSIVE: IONIAN FERVOR

Hitting enemies with spells grant Irelia stacks of Ionian Fervor for a few seconds. Hitting multiple champions with an ability grants multiple stacks, and basic attacking extends their duration. Each stack adds bonus magic damage to her basic attacks. At max stacks, this bonus damage is increased against shields, and Irelia also gains attack speed.

Q: BLADESURGE

Irelia dashes to a target, dealing physical damage (increased if it’s a minion or monster), applying on-hit effects, and healing for a small amount.

If the target was marked or dies to Bladesurge, its cooldown is refreshed.

W: DEFIANT DASH

First Cast: Irelia begins charging her blades, losing the ability to move or attack but gaining significant damage reduction for a brief period. This channel can’t be interrupted.

Second Cast: Irelia lashes out with her blades, dealing physical damage in a line. The damage increases as Irelia charges.

E: FLAWLESS DUET

Irelia sends a blade to a location, and can recast Flawless Duet to send a second blade to another location. The blades will then fly towards one another, dealing magic damage and stunning enemies caught in the crossfire. Flawless Duet also marks champions and large monsters for a few seconds.

R: VANGUARD’S EDGE