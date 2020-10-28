League of Legends Releases New K/DA Music Video

Developer Riot Games today released a new music video for its League of Legends "virtual music supergroup" K/DA. The song, "MORE," features the champions Ahri, Kai'Sa, Akali, and Evelynn in addition to the newest League of Legends champion Seraphine. This marks just the latest K/DA release from the company, and at this point, there's no signs of it stopping.

Notably, while the digital champions above are technically members of the group, the song itself features the vocal talents of actual people Madison Beer, SOYEON and MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns...... and the virtual idol/influencer Seraphine. Riot Games seemingly has not yet revealed the voice behind Seraphine and instead going forward with treating her as a digital creation that's also her own thing in her own right. The League of Legends champion version of Seraphine is set to go live tomorrow, October 29th, so you can expected to hear more about her in the near future regardless.

In addition to the new K/DA music video, the virtual band will be releasing its first EP, ALL OUT, on November 6th. It's set to include five tracks total: "THE BADDEST," "MORE," "I'LL SHOW YOU," "DRUM GO DUM," and "VILLAINS." League of Legends itself is currently available to play on PC, and the mobile version, League of Legends: Wild Rift, is currently in Regional Open Beta in several regions with Americas set to join Spring 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of League of Legends right here.

