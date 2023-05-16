League of Legends Reveals Worlds 2022 DRX Skins

Riot Games has today revealed the new skins that will soon be coming to League of Legends that are tied to DRX, which is the team that won the 2022 World Championship. On an annual basis, Riot releases a new line of skins in LoL that are based on the team that won Worlds in the previous year. And while we previously knew which champions would be getting Worlds skins this year, we've now learned what they'll actually look like.

Unveiled on social media today, Riot gave League of Legends players their first glimpse at these DRX Worlds skins. Like previous Worlds skins in LoL, these new cosmetics tied to DRX contain colors and other bits of iconography that are associated with the team. As for the champions themselves, the six characters that will be getting these DRX skins include Aatrox, Akali, Kindred, Maokai, Caitlyn, and Ashe. These champions were specifically chosen to receive skins from the members of 2022's DRX roster which included Kingen, Zeka, Pyosik, Juhan, Deft, and Beryl.

You can get a look at these DRX Worlds skins in League of Legends for yourself below:

True dragons are born from ruins and forged by war. pic.twitter.com/k6BoPJ6nkD — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 16, 2023

Unlike past Worlds skins in League of Legends, Riot is doing something new with this year's lineup. Specifically, Aatrox will be getting an additional Prestige skin that players can look to snag for themselves. This Prestige skin for Aatrox is coming to League of Legends as a way of honoring Kingen, who was the MVP of the Finals at Worlds 2022. As such, this year's new batch of Worlds skins are a bit more special than normal, which will surely lead to even higher sales when the cosmetics roll out at the end of May.

What do you think about these new DRX skins that will soon be rolling out in League of Legends? Are you going to look to pick any of these skins up for yourself? And if so, which skin do you think is the best of the bunch? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.