League of Legends Tests Lux Changes, Makes Abilities Easier to Dodge

For League of Legends players who play as Lux and those who can’t stand getting his by her abilities, some more changes for the mage are being tested on the PBE servers that shift her power in a different direction.

The mid-lane and support mage is known for her long-range abilities that have earned her the title of being a Burst Mage that’s also labeled as a Hybrid Artillery in the champion subclass list. Those who lane against her will know the frustration of getting hit by her Lucent Singularity (E), an ability that covers a wide AOE, comes in quickly, and also slows enemies to make sure they don’t get out of it in time. A decent Lux will put the ability on top of players or toss it behind them to predict their movements, so unless the opponent has some sort of a movement ability, it can be a pain to dodge.

That ability is one that August “Riot August” Browning specifically mentioned when he shared the list of changes that are being added to the PBE. Riot August said that the idea that’s being tested is if Riot can make Lux’s Lucent Singularity easier to dodge, it’ll open the door for the balance team to move power into different areas of her kit.

“Hypothesis: if E was easier to dodge, we might be able to buff her in ways that make her more versatile, including spell CDs, mana costs, and her ability to proc passive with autos,” Riot August said in the tweet that included the image above that details the “highly experimental” Lux changes.

In a reply to the tweet, Riot August also said that the changes shown on the PBE right now are tests that don’t factor in the sweeping mana adjustments for mages and mana-giving items. Those changes hit the PBE just recently and were immediately met with concerns from players, and if you’re a mage or assassin player who hasn’t seen the changes yet, you can read up on them here.

I’m doing these changes without factoring the general mage mana shift that are also being tested. Lux has nothing in the list that I view as “compensation” for the system wide mana work being done. — August Browning (@RiotAugust) April 18, 2018

The Lux changes are currently on the PBE for testing and aren’t guaranteed to ship in the form that they’re in with Riot August saying that the changes may be reverted should they feel bad for players and from Riot’s perspective.