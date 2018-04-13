League of Legends: Riot Games Details Contents and Drop Rates for Masterwork Chests

For League of Legends players looking to up their aethetic a little bit, cosmetic-filled Masterwork chests are now available. Riot Games recently updated what’s new in the store to spend those Riot Points on, and gave a detailed outline of what to expect, as well as a few answers to common questions players have.

Cosmetics-filled Masterwork Chests are now available in the store for 165 RP and in the following bundle sizes:

1 Masterwork Chest and Key Bundle – 225 RP

5 Masterwork Chests & Keys + Bonus Essence! – 1125 RP

10 Masterwork Chests & Keys + Bonus Set! – 2250 RP

As far as what’s in a Masterwork Chest, Riot Games broke it down this way:

Skin Shard – 70% of openings

525 Orange Essence – 10% of openings

Emote Permanent – 10% of openings

Ward Skin Shard + 150 Bonus Orange Essence – 10%

For bonus drops:

Gemstone – 3.6% of openings

Bonus Chest + Key – 10%

Have a few questions with out the chests work? Here are a few FAQ from the Riot Support page to help you in your quest for the perfect cosmetic item:

Why do chests contain items I already own?

Chests are random, and can contain content you may already own.

We’re looking at features to allow you to use the duplicate shards in various ways. For now, you can re-roll shards to guarantee a piece of content you don’t own, or you can disenchant already-owned shards to help you create permanent content from shards you don’t own.

Can I earn content that just got added to the store?

Yes! However, it takes a bit for new content to get added to the Hextech system, so we recommend waiting at least a day after a new item hits the store before trying to roll for anything new.

Why am I not earning chests?

There are a few reasons you might not earn a chest: