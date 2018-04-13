League of Legends: Riot Games Details Contents and Drop Rates for Masterwork Chests

For League of Legends players looking to up their aethetic a little bit, cosmetic-filled Masterwork chests are now available. Riot Games recently updated what’s new in the store to spend those Riot Points on, and gave a detailed outline of what to expect, as well as a few answers to common questions players have.
Cosmetics-filled Masterwork Chests are now available in the store for 165 RP and in the following bundle sizes:
- 1 Masterwork Chest and Key Bundle – 225 RP
- 5 Masterwork Chests & Keys + Bonus Essence! – 1125 RP
- 10 Masterwork Chests & Keys + Bonus Set! – 2250 RP
As far as what’s in a Masterwork Chest, Riot Games broke it down this way:
- Skin Shard – 70% of openings
- 525 Orange Essence – 10% of openings
- Emote Permanent – 10% of openings
- Ward Skin Shard + 150 Bonus Orange Essence – 10%
For bonus drops:
- Gemstone – 3.6% of openings
- Bonus Chest + Key – 10%
Have a few questions with out the chests work? Here are a few FAQ from the Riot Support page to help you in your quest for the perfect cosmetic item:
Why do chests contain items I already own?
- Chests are random, and can contain content you may already own.
- We’re looking at features to allow you to use the duplicate shards in various ways. For now, you can re-roll shards to guarantee a piece of content you don’t own, or you can disenchant already-owned shards to help you create permanent content from shards you don’t own.
Can I earn content that just got added to the store?
- Yes! However, it takes a bit for new content to get added to the Hextech system, so we recommend waiting at least a day after a new item hits the store before trying to roll for anything new.
Why am I not earning chests?
There are a few reasons you might not earn a chest:
- If you’re playing a champion you don’t own, you can’t earn a chest.
- If you do earn an S rank on a champion you don’t own, allies in your premade group may still earn a chest through your achievement.
- You may have already earned a chest with the champion you’re playing.
- You can see which champions you’ve earned chests with by hovering over their portraits in the Champions tab of your profile. When you earn a chest through a premade ally’s S rank, the chest counts as though you earned it on the champion you played in that game.
- You may have reached the chest limit for the week.
- Your profile has four chest slots, and once you’ve filled them up you must wait until another chest becomes available. One chest slot opens up per week; you can see how many more days you’ll have to wait in your profile.
- You can’t earn a chest in a game if you leave that game.
- You may have been punished by a behavior system recently, meaning you won’t be able to earn rewards from Hextech Crafting. More on that below.