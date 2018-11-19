‘League of Legends’ Reveals Neeko’s Abilities

League of Legends’ newest champion has been fully revealed with Riot Games detailing exactly what Neeko: The Curious Chameleon.

After teasing the new champion’s reveal for some time now and previewing Neeko’s full kit with a video released early Monday morning, Riot Games released the champion’s fully-detailed page with all her abilities listed. The photo above also previewed what her first skin will look like, a frigid cosmetic that appears to be part of the Snowdown series of skins.

A member of the vastaya champions who mix human qualities with those of different animals, Neeko is a champion who can take on the form of other characters to deceive opponents.

“Who is she? That depends—who are you?” Riot Games’ cryptic teaser for Neeko on her champion page asked. “A shapeshifter from a long-lost tribe of vastaya, Neeko watches the world with wide eyes and endless curiosity, always looking for something new to be. She may not seem dangerous at first glance, but keep a close eye on her—with Neeko, things are never quite as they appear.”

Each of Neeko’s abilities are described in full below along with videos that show the spells in action.

Passive: Inherent Glamour

Neeko’s passive is the ability that defines her the most, a chameleon-like move that turns her into other champions until she takes certain actions or takes damage from enemies.

“Neeko can disguise herself to appear as an ally champion,” Inherent Glamour’s ability description said. “Damaging or taking damage from enemy champions or casting either Blooming Burst or Tangle-Barbs breaks the illusion and increases the cooldown.”

Q: BLOOMING BURST

Building on her plant-like identity that was teased throughout the past few months, more recently in the teaser shared over the weekend, Neeko’s Blooming Burst ability lets her toss a projectile that has the chance of turning into a bigger problem for enemies.

“Neeko propels a seed into a target area, which blooms and damages enemies,” Blooming Burst’s ability description said. “If the burst kills an enemy or damages a champion or large monster, it will bloom again up to two times.”

W: SHAPESPLITTER

The first of her abilities with both a passive and active effect, Shapesplitter is both a three-hit ability and a spell that clones Neeko and sends out a copy of the champion to mislead enemies.

“Passive: Every third basic attack resonates with spiritual energy, dealing bonus magic damage and briefly increasing Neeko’s movement speed,” Shapesplitter’s abilitiy description said. “Active: Neeko briefly slips out of sight, becoming invisible, gaining movement speed, and sending a temporary clone of her current form sprinting in a chosen direction.”

E: TANGLE-BARBS

Neeko’s “E” ability is her source of crowd control which lets her root enemies in place. The move can pass through enemies to root multiple opponents, and hitting more than one enemy in a single spell cast increases the power of the ability.

“Neeko slings a magical spiral in a direction, damaging and briefly rooting enemies it passes through,” Tangle-barb’s ability description said. “The last champion hit is rooted longer. If Tangle-Barbs hits at least two enemies, it grows in size, speed, and root duration.”

R: Pop Blossom

Neeko’s ultimate is Pop Blossom, an ability that gives her a shield before slowing and stunning enemies. The spell has a charge-up phase, but Neeko can keep this part hidden from enemies by using her Inherent Glamour passive.

“Neeko begins charging herself with spiritual essence,” Pop Blossom’s ability description said. “A moment later, she leaps into the air, gains a shield, and slows nearby enemies, releasing energy upon landing to massively damage and stun enemies in the area. When disguised by Inherent Glamour, enemies won’t see Neeko’s initial charge-up.”