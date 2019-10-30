New League of Legends Champion Has an In-Game Quest Against Thresh

League of Legends players who’ve been following the reveal of the newest champion, Senna, will already know that she’s got an adversary in the lore. Her opponent is Thresh, the specter who trapped her soul in his lantern before it was freed by her husband, Lucian. A new insight from the champion’s designer shared this week revealed that the champions’ rivalries actually persist into the game itself. Senna and Thresh will be prompted with an in-game quest if they’re on opposing teams, and the winner actually comes out stronger with more stacks added to their passives.

August “Riot August” Browning, the champion designer for Senna, shared a tweet on Wednesday about the quest that’ll emerge should the two be on opposite teams and meet the right conditions. Lucian won’t have to sit the battle out either since he’ll get his own quest if Lucian and Senna are on the same team against Thresh, according to the Rioter.

Browning followed that up by saying that the champion who completes their quest will get “stacks of the other’s passive” but they won’t be gained by stealing the other person’s stacks. The Rioter clarified the details of that prize by saying the stacks earned come from a flat amount and aren’t dependent on how many souls the other champion has.

Thresh’s passive is one that players are already familiar with if you’ve played as or against the champion before. The champion collects souls of the fallen to build up his armor and the passive damage on his “Flay” attack. Senna’s passive works similarly by collecting “Mist” instead from minions and champions as well as characters that she attacks repeatedly. Instead of building her armor, her passive called “Absolution” builds up her attack damage, critical hit chance, and her range.

“Senna’s Relic Cannon is slow to fire, but deals bonus damage,” Riot Games said about Senna’s passive when her abilities were revealed. “She can power up its range, Attack Damage, and Crit chance over time by absorbing Mist from enemy champions she’s attacking or from wraiths that spawn from dead enemies.”

Senna is currently on the PBE now for testing ahead of her live release, so players can hop onto the test servers to try out this in-game quest and other parts of her kit.