‘League of Legends’ Teases New Leona Skins

League of Legends teased its new Leona skins on Monday and confirmed when the Eclipse and Coven cosmetics would be available for purchase.

Riot Games shared a teaser for the new Solar Eclipse Leona and Lunar Eclipse Leona skins on social media with the video above previewing the support’s new skins. Both of them were shown in the video above with the Solar Eclipse skin shown right-side-up and the Lunar Eclipse skin showed upside-down.

Though the teasers for the skins typically come before the cosmetics have been revealed, these latest teasers have come after the skins have already been seen and added to the PBE servers for testing. The PBE boards posts for the two different Leona skins were created 20 days ago with the skins added to the PBE on the same date, but the new League of Legends video’s description gives some insight into their price and release dates along with more info on the Coven Lissandra and Coven Camille skins that oppose Leona’s new cosmetic.

“Make them answer to your light with Solar Eclipse Leona and Lunar Eclipse Leona for 1820 RP each (2821 RP for both), or reclaim the wilds as Coven Lissandra and Coven Camille for 1350 RP each, all available on November 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. PT,” Riot Games’ description of the video said.

Leona’s two skins are built on the same theme but have some distinct differences including alternate visuals and voice lines compared to the other Eclipse skin. The PBE boards posts shared some time ago give more insight into the skins’ features and how they differ from each other, those details found below along with links to the boards posts that include turnarounds of the skins.

Lunar Eclipse Leona

New tech: Lunar Eclipse Leona’s model and ambient VFX evolve upon using her ultimate and revert back upon death.

New model and textures: Her sword, shield, and Eclipse Knight armor are all new and evolve upon using her ultimate.

New VFX: The Lunar Eclipse empowers her abilities with extra power emanating from her body upon using her ultimate.

New SFX and VO lines: Powerful audio fit for a legendary knight with several unique VO lines compared to Solar Eclipse Leona.

New animations: Every animation has been changed with a unique Recall animation.

Solar Eclipse Leona