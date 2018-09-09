League of Legends’ Next Clash Test Starts This Week

Riot Games is holding another League of Legends test for the new Clash mode that will intentionally cause things to go wrong to test Riot’s problem-fixing tools.

During the first Clash rollout that was intended to be the start of the tournament-style mode, problems were encountered throughout different regions that prevented games from running smoothly or starting at all. With tools in place to prevent issues like the ones from before from happening again, Riot Games’ next Clash test that starts on Sept. 11 after registration opens three days earlier will see how the Disaster Recovery system holds up by intentionally regressing players to a previous stage in the Clash tournament process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In our last test we evaluated optimization efforts to ensure more reliable game starts,” Riot Rapwnzel said. “The results looked good and we’re ready to continue onto to our next PBE test, with your help! The next test will be more disruptive, as we’ll be checking some of the functionality of our Disaster Recovery tool. Please join us on Tuesday, September 11th at 16:00 PT for this test. Registration will open Saturday, September 8th at 09:00 PT!”

Explaining the goal of the test, the Rioter said that the Clash Management Tool will revert players from the Scouting phase back to the Lock-in phase. It should replicate a situation where something doesn’t go right in a real Clash game and will fix the issue and allow players to participate in two Clash matches.

“During Scouting, we will use the CMT to Revert to Lock-in. This means you will proceed through the normal Clash flow up until Scouting, then receive a notification of the Reverted Step in the client, and your team will be returned to the Team Creation screen. The new Lock-In period will proceed for 30 minutes and teams will need to re-enter their bids and lock-in again. The test will continue with 2 Clash matches to play!”

To participate in the Clash test, players can sign up for the next trial just as they have in the past games. It’ll take a PBE account to gain access, but those can easily be obtained by signing up for one. After putting together a team of five players and registering the Clash group between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11, the schedule will proceed to a Lock-in phase on Sept. 11 with players then able to play two consecutive Clash games.

The next Clash tournament trial begins on Sept. 11.