League of Legends Is Suspending Rotating Game Modes to Focus on One for All

Riot Games announced that they’re taking a break from League of Legends’ rotating game modes for a while in order to focus on getting One for All set up in the new client.

An update from Riot Aeon that was posted to the League boards today confirmed that they’d be putting work into One for All at the temporary expense of other game modes.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of calls to bring back One for All, and we want to focus on getting the mode working as soon as possible for you. While we focus on this, we won’t be running a game mode over the next couple patches.”

One for All is a hectic game mode makes it so that every player on your team plays as the same champion, a decision that’s made through a voting process before the game starts. The opposing team does the same, and once the game begins, it’s a 5v5 match on Summoner’s Rift with only two different champions being used.

But because of that pregame sequence that requires a different voting process, it’s taken some time for the game mode to be configured for the new client. The League of Legends Wiki that tracks the rotating game mode schedule lists Feb. 12, 2016, as the last date that One for All appeared in the rotation. That seems like an awfully long time to be without the mode, especially one that so many players have requested, but at least it’s finally on its way back to the rotation.

One of the best parts of One for All that players enjoy the most is the unique combinations of abilities and effects that you can use on your teammates or your enemies. Whether you’re stacking poison on enemies and resetting abilities as Cassiopeia or launching your teammates away with Ziggs’ Satchel Charge, One for All is the place to be for experimentation and a some of the rotating game modes’ most entertaining moments.