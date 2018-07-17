League of Legends Is Bringing Back One for All

The League of Legends game mode that brings an entire team together under the banner of one champion is returning as One for All comes back to the game’s PBE servers.

It’ll obviously only be playable for those who have a PBE account for now, but it’s return to the test servers is good news for anyone who enjoys the game mode and wants to see more of it in the future. Now that everyone’s free to test it if you have the appropriate account, it means that it’s only a matter of time before it comes to live servers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One for All will most likely be released in the game’s next patch since the patch notes for 8.14 were released today and kicked off a new patch cycle. Riot Games announced the return of One for All today with a post on the League of Legends PBE boards that invited players to go check it out and offer any feedback or bug reports that they can.

There are some notable differences in this One for All mode as well that might need testing, particularly when it comes to new or reworked champions that are experiencing One for All for the first time. Pyke has never been playable in the mode, so the ghostly pirate will for the first time be an option in One for All. That could mean lots of Death from Belows going off everywhere since Pyke’s ultimate can be reset if someone dies within the “X” even if he doesn’t deal the killing blow, so if an entire team of Pykes uses their ultimates at the same time and kills someone, you’re going to see a five-player reset to keep the ults coming.

The reworked Aatrox is also making his first appearance in One for All to bring five times as many chains, revives, and Qs. Riot also confirmed that Akali will be testable in One for All since she’s hitting the PBE today as well in her reworked form. Other smaller changes to specific champions and bugfixes were also mentioned, all of those details seen below courtesy of the boards post.

Changes

Pyke, reworked Aatrox, and reworked Akali join the OFA roster

Trundle gets a bit of a nerf to address his dominance from the last OFA rotation

Small bugfixes and QoL improvements

One for All will likely be going live in Patch 8.15.